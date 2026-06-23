Jimmy Fallon Criticised After Conor McGregor Tonight Show Appearance Omits Civil Trial Allegations

Jimmy Fallon's backlash intensified after the Conor McGregor interview aired recently.
Conor McGregor's civil case involving Nikita Hand resurfaced online.
UFC comeback plans renewed public attention around the ongoing controversy.
Jimmy Fallon and Conor McGregor's interview has become the subject of intense online debate after the UFC star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While the conversation focused on McGregor's anticipated return to mixed martial arts competition, many viewers questioned why the controversy surrounding his civil case was not discussed during the segment.
Social media platforms quickly filled with criticism directed at Fallon, with users accusing the television host of providing McGregor with a platform without addressing the allegations that have continued to follow him in recent years.
Why Jimmy Fallon is facing backlash over Conor McGregor
McGregor appeared on the programme to discuss his sporting comeback and future plans inside the UFC. However, the interview prompted criticism from viewers who believed the discussion should have acknowledged the legal controversy linked to the fighter.
Several social media users expressed frustration over the appearance, with comments suggesting that difficult questions had been avoided. Others argued that featuring McGregor without mentioning the civil ruling contributed to the normalisation of controversial public figures.
Conor McGregor's Civil case continues to draw attention
The criticism stems from a November 2024 civil trial involving Nikita Hand. During the proceedings, McGregor was found liable in a civil case connected to an incident alleged to have taken place at a Dublin hotel in December 2018.
According to court proceedings, Hand alleged that she had been assaulted by the fighter. Medical and forensic evidence was presented during the trial, while prosecutors had previously declined to pursue criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence.
The renewed attention arrives as McGregor prepares for his first UFC bout since 2021. The former two-division champion recently announced plans to return to the Octagon against Max Holloway at UFC 329.
The interview aired on June 17 and continues to generate strong reactions online as debate surrounding celebrity platforms and public accountability intensifies.