Manchester United Vs AC Milan, Club Friendly 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Wroclaw - Check Result

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Ruben Amorim orchestrated a stunning tactical masterclass as AC Milan came from behind twice to defeat his former side Manchester United 4-2 in their pre-season friendly

Manchester United vs AC Milan, Club Friendly 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Wroclaw
AC Milan footballer Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrating after scoring a goal against Manchester United in pre-season friendly. Photo: acmilan/X
Summary of this article

  • AC Milan secured a 4-2 victory over Manchester United in the pre-season friendly

  • Harry Maguire opened the scoring early before AC Milan leveled before halftime

  • Samuel Chukwueze and Gonçalo Ramos starred as Milan surged ahead after the break

Manchester United wrapped up their pre-season preparations with a disappointing 4-2 defeat against AC Milan at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland.

The encounter marked former Red Devils manager Rúben Amorim's first meeting against his former club, and his Rossoneri side delivered a resilient performance, staging a brilliant second-half comeback to overcome Michael Carrick’s men.

The match began in a flash for the Premier League side as Harry Maguire rose highest inside the penalty area to power home a header from a precise Bruno Fernandes corner inside just two minutes. United threatened to double their lead shortly after through Amad Diallo, while AC Milan began testing goalkeeper Senne Lammens through efforts from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Alphadjo Cissé.

Milan's persistent high press eventually yielded an equaliser in the 37th minute when a defensive mix-up allowed Gonçalo Ramos to break forward and square a neat ball to Samuel Chukwueze, who tucked it in at the far post.

Right before the halftime whistle, United squandered a golden chance to regain the advantage when Bruno Fernandes saw his firmly struck penalty well saved by young Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani.

United managed to find a swift response after the interval when Patrick Dorgu capitalized on a sloppy backpass from Filippo Terracciano to curl a brilliant finish past Torriani, restoring his side's advantage at 2-1 in the 51st minute.

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AC Milan players celebrating after scoring a goal against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly match in Poland - X/acmilan
AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026 - | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Andy Diouf celebrates after scoring the second goal against Juventus in Club Friendly 2026. - Inter/X
AC Milan players celebrate a goal. - File

However, the lead was short-lived as AC Milan exploited space down the right flank through the exceptional Chukwueze, whose wayward shot was turned in at the back post by Cissé to level the score once again in the 57th minute.

The momentum decisively shifted in favor of the Italian giants as the half progressed. In the 68th minute, Chukwueze turned provider once more, whipping in a dangerous cross that was nodded home by Ramos to give Milan the lead for the first time.

Just three minutes later, United's defensive shape completely unraveled as Ruben Loftus-Cheek sprinted clear through the lines to slot past the keeper and make it 4-2.

The closing stages saw both managers turn to their benches, highlighted by Marcus Rashford making his first appearance for United in 20 months following his return from loan, alongside late minutes for returning figures like Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martínez.

Despite the late changes, Amorim's side comfortably controlled the remainder of the fixture to secure an emphatic pre-season victory, leaving Carrick's squad with plenty of defensive adjustments to ponder ahead of their upcoming Premier League campaign.

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