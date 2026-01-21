Correctional Facility Or The World Of Endless Repetition, Solitude and Boredom?

In the new barrack, Nitin, who was sleeping beside, introduced me to Sanjay who shared the space after him: fair complexioned, bearded, a recluse, who talked very little in an otherwise noisy barrack. I’m considered as a very accessible person in the circle. People come from other barracks, too, to get their applications written, some out of curiosity to know about our case and others to take opinion on their chargesheet or looking for the possibility of an honest, affordable lawyer. There were quite a few who wanted to talk about the mistreatment that they endured from the prison officials, be it in the prison hospital or the judicial section from where court productions were done. There were some who wanted to frame the right questions in their RTI applications that they wanted to file against the prison officials or to get valuable information from the police stations where their FIR was filed or to the hospitals where some medical records of significance can be obtained. But Sanjay, two months into the prison, kept a studied distance though being two feet away from me. I thought, it might be due to my case and the perceived ‘awe’ it carried. But I was wrong. He slept very little, or one may say, he didn’t, often staring blankly, totally lost. You find him stretching, doing push-ups, fixing his biceps and shoulders morning and evening. He seemed to be under tremendous stress, accused of murder of his wife suspecting her fidelity and survived by two children, a girl and a boy.