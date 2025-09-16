Mahesh Raut Gets Bail After Seven Years As Bhima Koregaon Case Remains In Limbo

Picked up and whisked away by the NIA from his Ranchi residence on October 8, 2020, his friends said he was treated very rough at the time of his arrest. Swamy, despite his advanced age and failing health, found himself in jail. He repeatedly petitioned for help, small mercies in fact, but repeatedly came up against a wall. His health deteriorated further during his incarceration and he struggled to get even such things like a sipper that could have allowed him to drink with relative ease. His pleas grew desperate with time and he moved the courts again and again. Only recently, he again petitioned that he was finding it increasingly difficult to carry out his normal chores. But steeped in red tape, the courts were slow to respond.