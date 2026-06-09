India Slams Pakistan's 'Fitna al-Hindustan' Label at UN Security Council

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Indian Envoy Harish Parvathaneni condemned Pakistan at the UN for the 'Fitna al-Hindustan' designation and military airstrikes in Afghanistan, citing deep state control.

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India Slams Pakistan's 'Fitna al-Hindustan' Label at UN Security Council | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni dismissed Pakistan's 'Fitna al-Hindustan' label as state-sponsored disinformation using religious terminology.

  • India linked the designation to Pakistan's deep state efforts to maintain power by fostering permanent hostility with India.

  • The envoy criticised the 27th Constitutional Amendment as a de facto military coup involving Field Marshal Asim Munir.

India strongly criticised Pakistan at the UN Security Council on Monday during a meeting regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Press Trust of India reported.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, delivered a forceful statement challenging Islamabad’s recent official notifications. Pakistan recently directed its government agencies to begin referring to groups operating inside its own borders as 'Fitna al-Hindustan'.

"It is nothing but officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology," Parvathaneni told PTI.

Last year, the Pakistani government officially designated all terrorist groups operating in Balochistan province as 'Fitna al Hindustan'. Islamabad alleged, without providing proof, that the outfits engaged in terrorism at India's behest, according to Pakistani media reports cited by PTI.

Deep State Military Control

Parvathaneni linked the new designation to broader systemic issues within the neighbouring country's establishment.

The rhetoric is "an outcome of an organised factory of hate coming from the deep state of Pakistan which aims to keep their citizens in a state of permanent hostility with India in order to perpetuate their stay in power and control of national resources and detract them from core political and economic problems," Parvathaneni said to PTI. 

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The ambassador also pointed to recent structural shifts in Islamabad's governance. "The de facto coup by the military through the 27th Constitutional Amendment is only its most recent manifestation," Parvathaneni told PTI.

The envoy was referencing Pakistan's parliament passing a constitutional amendment last year that created the post of Chief of Defence Forces. Pakistan subsequently appointed Field Marshal Asim Munir as its first CDF, according to the news agency's report.

Condemning Afghan Military Airstrikes

During the Security Council meeting, the Indian envoy strongly condemned Pakistan’s campaign of military airstrikes against Afghanistan. Delhi said that the cross-border strikes are causing huge civilian casualties and immense suffering to the Afghan people, PTI reported.

"Let me reiterate. Dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism," Parvathaneni said to PTI.

Parvathaneni added that claiming adherence to international law and Islamic solidarity while conducting brutal airstrikes during Ramadan is highly hypocritical, according to PTI.

"Blaming neighbours for its own failures is an old Pakistani habit. This attempt to hoodwink the world will fail," Parvathaneni told PTI.

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