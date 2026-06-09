Dressing Up Massacre as Military Operation Does Not Absolve Perpetrator: India on Pak at UN

Summary of this article

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni made attacked Pakistan during UNSC's meeting on the 'Situation in Afghanistan' on Monday

Condemning the airstrikes on Afghan territory, India said these are flagrant violations of international law, the UN Charter and the principle of state sovereignty

He cited United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan information to note that 372 civilians have been killed and 397 injured just in the first three months of this year