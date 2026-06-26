Chats Recovered from Siya Goyal’s Phone Contradict her Statement, Say Police in Pune Murder Case

Pune murder case chats allegedly contradict Siya Goyal's earlier statements.
Security guard says Siya sought help after reporting Ketan's fall.
Siya's parents seek strict punishment; co-accused Chetan's father denies allegations.
Lonavala Police on Friday said that the chats recovered from the phone of prime accused Siya Goyal in the Pune murder case appear to contradict her earlier statements.
Siya had earlier told police that she had expressed her desire to call off her marriage with fiancé Ketan Agrawal. However, investigators believe she has “started spinning stories” based on the chats recovered from her phone.
“On the basis of the chats recovered from the phones, her claims are not convincing,” a police official told ANI.
Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the death of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agrawal. The two have been booked under Section 103, which deals with punishment for murder, and Section 61(2), related to criminal conspiracy, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Ketan Agrawal, a real estate developer from a prominent Pune business family, died on June 18, 2026, at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala.
His death was initially reported as an accidental fall, and an Accidental Death Report was registered at the Lonavala Rural Police Station. Investigators now allege that the incident was staged. According to police, Chaudhary, a 22-year-old BBA dropout who ran a dry fruit business, had reached the fort earlier and later followed the couple to a secluded spot before allegedly pushing Agrawal into a gorge.
Security Guard Recalls The Incident
A security guard who was among the first to respond after Ketan’s fall has shared fresh details about the murder incident.
Kedhav Jadhav said he alerted the police after Siya told him that Ketan had fallen from the fort. “She was screaming, ‘Help, help’,” he said, NDTV reported.
“I came running after hearing the screams. I asked Siya Goyal what had happened, and she said, ‘Yaha se koi gir gaya hai’ (someone has fallen from the fort). I immediately informed the police,” he said.
Siya Goyal’s Parents Demand Strict Punishment
Siya Goyal’s family has expressed shock over the allegations and demanded strict punishment if she is found guilty.
Pravin Goyal, Siya’s father, said the couple’s wedding was planned in Udaipur and that his daughter had never expressed any displeasure over the arrangement. He said the family had developed a close bond with Ketan and considered him like a son.
“What happened is a very tragic event,” he told ANI. “We still can’t believe it. They have lost their son, and their son was ours too.”
“Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down,” Pravin Goyal told ANI.
Siya’s mother also said there were no issues during the couple’s four-month engagement and claimed that her daughter loved Agrawal. She added that Siya did not drink or attend parties.
“There were very high hopes in both families for Siya and Ketan’s marriage. There was deep attachment and affection,” she said.
Meanwhile, Babulal Chaudhary, Chetan’s father, denied the allegations against his son. He said Chetan was being falsely implicated and was not involved in the incident.