Pune Murder: Accused Siya Goyal's Parents Demand Strict Punishment

"Siya did not drink, nor was she into parties or such things. If there were any doubts, they should have been discussed with us or with the relatives who arranged the match. They never asked us about such things. Until now, for four months, everything was fine. Only after this incident are these allegations being made. Earlier, there were only good things said about her. This is the first time we are hearing such claims. My daughter respected and loved Ketan a lot. There was no indication otherwise. Since the engagement, there was no issue between the children," her mother said.