Pune Murder: Accused Siya Goyal's Parents Demand Strict Punishment

Pune Police arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary for murder and criminal conspiracy in the death of real estate developer Ketan Agrawal.
Pravin Goyal, the father of the accused Siya Goyal, demanded the strictest punishment, stating that the guilty should be pushed from the same cliff.
Siya's mother expressed deep shock over the incident, asserting that there were no visible issues during the couple's four-month engagement.
The family of Siya Goyal expressed shock at the allegations and demanded severe consequences if she is convicted. Pravin Goyal, Siya's father, said the couple's wedding was planned for Udaipur and that his daughter had never expressed displeasure about the arrangement. He recalled the close bond they shared, saying he had grown so attached to him that he considered him a son. Speaking about the case, he said the tragedy has shattered everyone involved.
“What happened is a very tragic event," he told news agency ANI. “We still can’t believe it. They’ve lost their son, and their son was ours too," he said.
“I had grown so attached to him that it felt like he was our own son. We lost such a loving, promising, good boy today. We are deeply saddened by that. There is nothing more tragic than this. We had so many good dreams for the future. The wedding was supposed to take place in Udaipur.”
"Siya never expressed her displeasure about the wedding. Ever since the match was finalised, she's always been happy. She always talked about Ketan. If they (Ketan's parents) had even slightly informed us that something was going wrong, we would have talked to them," he told ANI.
“Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down,” Pravin Goyal told ANI.
Siya's mother maintained that there were no issues during their four-month engagement and that her daughter loved Agrawal. She added that Siya did not drink or attend parties. "There were very high hopes in both families for Siya and Ketan’s marriage. There was deep attachment and affection. The other family treated Siya with a lot of love, and we also maintained a very good relationship. Everything was going well, and many preparations had been made, including celebrations for Ketan’s birthday," she said.
"If at any point we felt there was a problem between Siya and Ketan or that they were not talking properly, we would have discussed it with them. We were never informed of any serious issues. I never felt that my daughter did not love him or that there was any such situation. Both children shared a very loving relationship," she said.
"Siya did not drink, nor was she into parties or such things. If there were any doubts, they should have been discussed with us or with the relatives who arranged the match. They never asked us about such things. Until now, for four months, everything was fine. Only after this incident are these allegations being made. Earlier, there were only good things said about her. This is the first time we are hearing such claims. My daughter respected and loved Ketan a lot. There was no indication otherwise. Since the engagement, there was no issue between the children," her mother said.
“Hearing this news, I was deeply shocked. I kept wondering how this could happen. The grief I feel for Ketan is immense, even more than I can express. Two families have been devastated. Ketan was a very good boy," accused Siya Goyal's mother said.
“If someone is guilty, they should be punished strictly, even if that person is my own daughter. If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be pushed from wherever Ketan was. I am extremely saddened and in pain. If someone is proven guilty, then they must be given the punishment they deserve,” her mother said.
Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, booking them under Section 103 (punishment for murder) and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and criminal conspiracy in the death of a Pune-based businessman. Ketan Agrawal, a real estate developer from a prominent Pune business family, died on June 18, 2026, at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala.
The death was initially reported to authorities as an accidental fall, with an Accidental Death Report (ADR) registered at the Lonavla Rural Police Station. Investigators now allege the incident was staged, with Chaudhary, a 22-year-old BBA dropout who operated a dry fruit business, arriving earlier at the fort and later following the couple to a secluded spot and pushing Agrawal into a gorge.
Digital Evidence and Motive
Investigators built their case using electronic tracking and communication records. Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill cited digital evidence, location data, and over 2,000 calls between Siya and Chaudhary in the months leading up to the incident, as well as internet searches allegedly related to methods of committing murder, to suggest the incident was premeditated, HT reported.
During custodial questioning, Siya allegedly told police she was already in a relationship with Chaudhary. She claimed she faced family and social pressure to proceed with the wedding, leaving her unable to break off the engagement publicly. Siya Goyal had allegedly been reluctant to proceed with the engagement to Ketan Agarwal, despite the families moving ahead with wedding preparations, investigators said. Officers also said that Ketan remained committed to the marriage even after learning of her objections.
Vishal Agrawal, the victim's father, prompted police to expand the investigation. He flagged inconsistencies in the suspects' actions and reported prior relationship tensions to the authorities. The family initially struggled to believe anything suspicious had occurred. Investigators later expanded the probe after reviewing CCTV footage and digital trails, which they say identified Chetan at the location despite attempts to conceal his movements.
Meanwhile, Babulal Chaudhary, Chetan's father, denied all allegations. He said his son is being falsely implicated and was not involved in the incident.