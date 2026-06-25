Pune Businessman's Fiancée, Her Boyfriend Searched 'How To Kill' Before Lohagad Fort Murder: Police

Police allege Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal's fiancée Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Choudhary extensively planned his murder, including searching online for ways to kill someone.
Investigators said the duo exchanged over 2,000 phone calls in six months and met before allegedly pushing Agarwal off Lohagad Fort.
Both have been arrested and booked for murder and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal was carefully planned by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Choudhary, with the two repeatedly searching online for methods to kill someone before the crime, investigators said on Wednesday.
According to Pune Rural Police, the accused exchanged 2,004 phone calls between January 1 and June 18 and spent nearly 238 hours speaking to each other.
"The duo exchanged 2,004 phone calls and spent around 238 hours speaking to each other during the last six months. Some of the calls lasted for more than two to three hours," Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told The Hindustan Times, citing an analysis of call records and CCTV footage.
Investigators Trace Planning
Police said the investigation revealed that Goyal and Choudhary met at a café on the day of the incident before travelling to Lohagad Fort, where they allegedly discussed their plan to kill Agarwal.
Investigators also found that the pair had searched the internet for ways to commit murder. The Hindustan Times report stated that calls and messages between the two continued even after Agarwal's death.
Engagement Planned, Wedding Fixed
Ketan Agarwal, 25, was a director in his family's Success Group, a major warehouse developer in Maharashtra.
He became engaged to Siya Goyal, 20, in February this year through a family arrangement, and the couple was scheduled to marry in November, with hotels already booked in Udaipur.
Police said Goyal, who also belongs to a business family, was in a relationship with 22-year-old Choudhary but was unwilling to reveal it because of family and societal pressure.
Investigators believe she saw no option to continue her relationship openly or elope with Choudhary.
Siya Goyal and Chetan Choudhary have been arrested and booked under Sections 103 (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police said the investigation is continuing.