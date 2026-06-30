Ketan Agarwal Murder: Pune Police to Conduct Gait Analysis of Accused, Court Extends Custody Till July 3

Pune Police will conduct a gait analysis of accused Chetan Chaudhary by recreating his movements at Lohagad Fort and comparing them with CCTV footage as part of the Ketan Agarwal murder investigation.
Investigators claim fresh evidence suggests the murder was pre-planned, with digital evidence, deleted chats, phone records and forensic findings forming a key part of the probe.
A Pune court extended the police custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary till July 3, while both families have made conflicting claims about the case.
Pune Police will conduct a gait analysis of murder accused Chetan Chaudhary as part of the investigation into the killing of businessman Ketan Agarwal. Investigators told a court on Monday that they plan to compare CCTV footage of Chaudhary at Lohagad Fort with recreated footage to strengthen the evidence against him.
The court extended the police custody of Chaudhary and co-accused Siya Goyal till July 3 after investigators sought more time to probe key aspects of the case, including the exact crime scene and the victim's missing passport.
What is Gait Analysis?
According to police, gait analysis involves studying a person's walking pattern by examining characteristics such as stride length, posture and limb movements to help identify suspects captured on CCTV.
Investigators said Chaudhary allegedly wore a hoodie during the June 18 incident to conceal his identity from CCTV cameras. As part of the analysis, police will make him wear a similar hoodie and recreate his movements at the same location on Lohagad Fort before comparing the footage with the original CCTV recordings.
Police also alleged that Chaudhary changed from a hoodie to a T-shirt after the crime in an attempt to avoid identification.
Investigators said the CCTV footage is being corroborated with witness statements, forensic evidence and mobile phone data.
Evidence Suggests Murder Was Planned
According to investigators, fresh evidence suggests that Siya Goyal deliberately positioned herself in a way that prevented Ketan Agarwal from reaching or grabbing her at the moment he was allegedly pushed into the gorge.
Police said the findings strengthen their theory that the murder was premeditated rather than the result of a sudden altercation.
The investigation is also focusing on digital evidence. Forensic experts are attempting to recover deleted WhatsApp chats and other data from the accused's mobile phones while analysing the final phone call allegedly exchanged between Goyal and Chaudhary shortly before Ketan's death.
Police have also seized the scooter allegedly used during the conspiracy and are examining it as part of the investigation.
Families React
Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, has alleged that Siya Goyal's family was aware of the conspiracy to kill his son.
Meanwhile, Chetan Chaudhary's father, Babulal Chaudhary, has claimed that his son is being falsely implicated in the case.
Siya Goyal's father said that if his daughter is found guilty, she should face the same fate as the victim.
Ketan Agarwal's family has demanded the death penalty for the accused.