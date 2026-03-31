India 0-1 Tajikistan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Azizbek Strike Down Blue Colts In Title Clash

India vs Tajikistan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Khaitov Azizbek’s ninth‑minute goal gave Tajikistan a 1‑0 win over India U23 in Yupia, clinching the Tri‑Nation Championship with two clean sheets, as the Blue Colts finished second

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
India vs Tajikistan match report U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 Arunachal Pradesh
India's Shivaldo Chingangbam in action during the U23 Tri-Nation Championship match against Tajikistan on March 31, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India U23 lost 1-0 to Tajikistan in the deciding match of the Tri‑Nation Championship 2026

  • Khaitov Azizbek scored in the ninth minute with a deflected strike past Mohan Raj

  • India created several chances, including Suhail’s early miss, but failed to equalise

The India U23 men's national team went down 0-1 against Tajikistan in the deciding fixture of the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

A first-half goal by Tajikistan midfielder Khaitov Azizbek (9') proved to be the difference as the Blue Colts, despite creating a number of chances and applying sustained pressure, were unable to find the equaliser.

With this result, Tajikistan clinched the U23 Tri-Nation Championship with two wins from two matches, maintaining clean sheets in both outings. India finished second with one win, while Bhutan ended third without any points.

The Blue Colts began on the front foot, pressing high and putting the Tajikistan defence under early pressure. Suhail had an early opportunity in the eighth minute, latching onto a precise through ball from Mohammed Sanan, but rushed his effort wide.

However, Tajikistan took the lead a minute later. Azizbek's long-range strike took a deflection off Pramveer Singh's shoulder, wrong-footing India goalkeeper Mohan Raj, who could not do much to stop the ball from finding its way into the net.

Related Content
India Vs Tajikistan Highlights, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Blue Colts Fall Short As TJK Secure Narrow Victory - X/IndianFootball
India 0-1 Tajikistan Highlights, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Blue Colts Fall Short As TJK Secure Narrow Victory
The Indian U23 side. - AIFF
India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Streaming, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Colts In Action?
File photo of the India U23 national team. - | Photo: File
India Vs Bhutan LIVE Streaming, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Colts In Action?
A file photo of the India U23 men's squad. - AIFF
U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 LIVE Streaming: Guide, Schedule, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Related Content

India responded positively and continued to carve out chances, but could not find the back of the net.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Dominates Shubman Gill Match-Up; Dismisses Him For Fourth Time

  2. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans Kept Prasidh Krishna As Impact Player

  3. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman Found Guilty Of Ball Tampering, Suspended For Two Matches

  4. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update And Playing XI

  5. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Debutant Cooper Connolly's Half-Century Drives Punjab Kings To 3-Wicket Victory In Thriller

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  2. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  3. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  4. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  5. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Assembly Elections 2026 – Flagship Project: Blue And Red And Black, The Bastions Against BJP Takeover

  5. Day In Pics: March 30, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Israel-Iran War Updates: Iran's IRGC Threatens To Target US Tech Companies In The Region

  2. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. US Israel Iran War: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  5. Hope Rising Amid Global Crisis And Resistance 

Latest Stories

  1. Israel-Iran War Updates: Iran's IRGC Threatens To Target US Tech Companies In The Region

  2. Gemini April 2026 Horoscope: Learning Opportunities, Career Focus, Financial Gains And Relationship Harmony

  3. Virgo April 2026 Horoscope: Smart Decisions In Career, Stable Finances And Improved Personal Connections

  4. Libra April 2026 Horoscope: Balanced Growth In Career, Financial Improvement And Meaningful Relationships

  5. Cancer April 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Strength, Career Clarity, Financial Planning And Family Support

  6. Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

  7. Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

  8. Leo April 2026 Horoscope: Leadership Success, Financial Confidence, Romantic Energy And Health Awareness