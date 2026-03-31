India Vs Tajikistan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Blue Colts Eye Title In Decider Clash

India vs Tajikistan live score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Follow Blue Colts in title decider with live updates, lineups, stats, and key match moments at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh

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Deepak Joshi
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India Vs Tajikistan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026
India Vs Tajikistan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Blue Colts Eye Title In Decider Clash Photo: AIFF
India U23 take on Tajikistan U23 in the final match of the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. The clash effectively serves as a title decider, with both teams coming into the game after wins over Bhutan. India head into the contest with strong momentum following a dominant 5-0 victory, which has put them on top of the table on goal difference, while Tajikistan secured a narrow 1-0 win in their opener. A win or even a draw will be enough for the hosts to clinch the title, whereas Tajikistan must win to lift the trophy, setting up a high-stakes encounter between two well-organised sides.
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India Vs Tajikistan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: What Happened In TJK's Last Match?

In their most recent match of the U23 Tri-Nation Tournament 2026, Tajikistan secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Bhutan. The match took place on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

Tajikistan controlled much of the possession, but found it difficult to break down a resilient Bhutanese defense. The decisive moment came early in the first half. Masrur Gafurov scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute, giving Tajikistan an early lead that they managed to defend for the remainder of the game.

While Tajikistan was clinical enough to secure the three points, they were unable to add to their tally, leaving them with a goal difference of +1 heading into the final stages of the tournament.

India Vs Tajikistan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: IND Dominated Bhutan In Last Match 

In their last match of the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026, the India U23 men’s football team delivered a dominant 5-0 victory over Bhutan. The match took place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. Under the guidance of coach Naushad Moosa, the Blue Colts controlled the game from start to finish, though they had to wait until just before halftime to break the deadlock.

After several missed opportunities, Ricky Meetei Haobam opened the scoring in the 44th minute with a strike from outside the box.

India doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Suhail Ahmad Bhat poked home a cross from Adison Singh.

The lead was extended to 3-0 in the 79th minute by substitute Tomba Singh Haobam, who scored on his debut.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat completed his brace in the 81st minute, followed by a final goal from Muhammed Ajsal in the 85th minute to seal the 5-0 win.

India Vs Tajikistan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from India's clash in the U23 Tri-Nation Championship against Tajikistan.

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