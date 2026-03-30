India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Streaming, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Colts In Action?

India vs Tajiskistan Live Streaming, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Know all about the U23 football match between India and Tajiskistan, including when and where to watch it live on TV and online

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India Vs Tajikistan LIVE Streaming, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026
The Indian U23 side. Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face Tajikistan in U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday

  • The Blue Colts will look for another win after beating Bhutan 5-0

  • Find out when and where to watch the India vs Tajikistan U23 football match live on TV and online

India U-23 will face Tajikistan U-23 in the final fixture of the U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. The tournament, running from March 25 to 31, features India, Bhutan, and Tajikistan and serves as a key preparatory competition for upcoming events like the Asian Games.

India head into this clash after gaining momentum in the tournament by beating Bhutan 5-0, with head coach Naushad Moosa focusing on building combinations and giving young players valuable international exposure. The squad includes several promising talents from ISL and I-League setups, and performances in this match could play a key role in shaping the team’s core going forward.

Tajikistan, meanwhile, come in as a strong and physically disciplined side, having already shown their defensive organization earlier in the tournament. With both teams treating this as a high-stakes encounter, expect a competitive game where India will look to dominate possession and create chances, while Tajikistan could rely on structure and quick transitions to challenge the hosts.

India Squad For U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026

India head coach Naushad Moosa has named a strong 24-man squad for the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Ronney Kharbudon, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Subham Bhattacharya.

Midfielders: Ebindas Yesudasan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mohammed Sanan K, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Tomba Singh Haobam, Vinith Venkatesh, Zothanpuia.

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Forwards: Adison Singh Thokchom, Lalthankima, Muhammed Ajsal, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Q

When and where is the India vs Tajikistan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match being played?

A

The India vs Tajikistan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST. The game will be hosted at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Tajikistan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match live online?

A

The India vs Tajikistan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Tajikistan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match live on TV?

A

The India vs Tajikistan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

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