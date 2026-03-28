India 0-0 Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Blue Colts Squander Early Chance

File photo of the India U-23 men's football team. Photo: AIFF

India Vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of India's first international friendly of the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026, against Bhutan at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday (March 28, 2026). The Blue Colts are looking to sustain their 100% record in the tournament, which has seen two editions before. They face Bhutan, who lost their opening game 0-1 to Tajikistan. Follow the live score and updates from the Asian football match.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Mar 2026, 07:12:40 pm IST India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: 9' IND 0-0 BHU Another chance! This time it's Lalthankima, who has the ball at the edge of the box but his deft shot goes wide of the far post. India looking rusty with their play in the final third.

28 Mar 2026, 07:08:16 pm IST India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: 4' IND 0-0 BHU Huge chance goes abegging! Suhail Bhat had it laid on a platter, a grounded cross finding him bang at the goalmouth with just the Bhutan goalie to beat. But Suhail bungles the shot from his left foot, completely mistiming it to squander the early opportunity.

28 Mar 2026, 07:03:05 pm IST India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Kick-Off! We are off! Play gets underway in Yupia. India kicking from left to right and Bhutan the other way in the first half. The Blue Colts looking to exert some early pressure on the visitors.

28 Mar 2026, 06:55:49 pm IST India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: IND Starting XI The teams are out on the pitch and have lined up for the national anthems and other pre-match formalities. Before the match kicks off, here is India's line-up: Naushad Moosa names his XI 🇮🇳 for the U23 Tri Nation friendly against Bhutan 🇧🇹



Watch #INDBHU LIVE on @SonyLIV & @SonySportsNetwk 📺#BlueColts #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EaDOPB7GGN — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) March 28, 2026

28 Mar 2026, 06:42:46 pm IST India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Earlier Today... While the India U23 team prepares to face Bhutan, their U-20 counterparts have played a 1-1 draw with Bangladesh in their last group game of the AFC U20 Championship. Both teams had already qualified for the semi-finals; Bangladesh will meet Nepal in the first semi-final and India will lock horns with Bhutan in the second one.

28 Mar 2026, 06:19:30 pm IST India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7pm IST. The India vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 clash will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.