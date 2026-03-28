India 0-0 Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Blue Colts Squander Early Chance

India Vs Bhutan Live, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Coach Naushad Moosa's side faces Tajikistan in the tournament's concluding international friendly. Follow the live score and updates from the IND vs BHU football match in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
India Vs Bhutan Live score U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026
File photo of the India U-23 men's football team. Photo: AIFF
India Vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of India's first international friendly of the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026, against Bhutan at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday (March 28, 2026). The Blue Colts are looking to sustain their 100% record in the tournament, which has seen two editions before. They face Bhutan, who lost their opening game 0-1 to Tajikistan. Follow the live score and updates from the Asian football match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: 9' IND 0-0 BHU

Another chance! This time it's Lalthankima, who has the ball at the edge of the box but his deft shot goes wide of the far post. India looking rusty with their play in the final third.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: 4' IND 0-0 BHU 

Huge chance goes abegging! Suhail Bhat had it laid on a platter, a grounded cross finding him bang at the goalmouth with just the Bhutan goalie to beat. But Suhail bungles the shot from his left foot, completely mistiming it to squander the early opportunity.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Kick-Off!

We are off! Play gets underway in Yupia. India kicking from left to right and Bhutan the other way in the first half. The Blue Colts looking to exert some early pressure on the visitors.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: IND Starting XI

The teams are out on the pitch and have lined up for the national anthems and other pre-match formalities. Before the match kicks off, here is India's line-up:

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Earlier Today...

While the India U23 team prepares to face Bhutan, their U-20 counterparts have played a 1-1 draw with Bangladesh in their last group game of the AFC U20 Championship. Both teams had already qualified for the semi-finals; Bangladesh will meet Nepal in the first semi-final and India will lock horns with Bhutan in the second one.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 7pm IST. The India vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 clash will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from India's campaign opener in the U23 Tri-Nation Championship.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First

  2. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  3. Fan Denied Entry At Melbourne's Junction Oval For Wearing 'Free Imran Khan' T-Shirt During Sheffield Shield Final

  4. IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice

  5. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Daniel Vettori Updates on Pat Cummins’ Return To Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  2. West Asia War Hits Home: Azadpur Mandi Vendors Struggle As Rising LPG Prices Impact Livelihoods

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Files

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  3. Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

  4. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  5. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?