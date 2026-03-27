India Vs Bhutan LIVE Streaming, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Colts In Action?

Summary of this article
India face Bhutan in U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday
The Blue Colts will look to make a winning start against Bhutan, who lost the first game 1-0 to Tajikistan
Find out when and where to watch the India vs Bhutan U23 football match live on TV and online
India will host Bhutan in the second match of the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday. This is the third edition of the Tri-Nation Championship tournament hosted by the AIFF, with India aiming to maintain their 100% record in the tournament.
Bhutan lost the opening game of the tournament as Tajikistan sealed a narrow 1-0 win courtesy of Masrur Gufarov’s 16th-minute goal. A loss for the Dragon Boys will end their hopes of a podium finish, while the Blue Colts will look to make a winning start before their match against Tajikistan on March 31.
India Squad For U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026
India head coach Naushad Moosa has named a strong 24-man squad for the tournament.
Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.
Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Ronney Kharbudon, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Subham Bhattacharya.
Midfielders: Ebindas Yesudasan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mohammed Sanan K, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Tomba Singh Haobam, Vinith Venkatesh, Zothanpuia.
Forwards: Adison Singh Thokchom, Lalthankima, Muhammed Ajsal, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thoi Singh Huidrom.
India vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match being played?
The India vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match will be played on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST. The game will be hosted at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.
Where to watch the India vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match live online?
The India vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the India vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match live on TV?
The India vs Bhutan, U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.