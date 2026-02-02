U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 LIVE Streaming: Guide, Schedule, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
India U-23 men's football team will participate in a tri-series tournament
Bhutan and Tajikistan will play India in AP, Yupia
Matches to be live streamed and telecasted on Sony Sports Network
India U-23 men's team head coach Naushad Moosa has readied his 24-member squad for the upcoming U-23 Tri-Nation Friendlies featuring the likes of Bhutan and Tajikistan. The matches will take place in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.
India will play two games - against Bhutan (March 28) and Tajikistan (March 31) at the same venue. All matches will kick-off at 7pm IST at the Golden Jubilee Stadium.
This will only be the second international football tournament to take place in Arunachal Pradesh after the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 at the same venue.
U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.
Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Ronney Kharbudon, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Subham Bhattacharya.
Midfielders: Ebindas Yesudasan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mohammed Sanan K, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Tomba Singh Haobam, Vinith Venkatesh, Zothanpuia.
Forwards: Adison Singh Thokchom, Lalthankima, Muhammed Ajsal, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thoi Singh Huidrom.
Head coach: Naushad Moosa
Assistant coach: Noel Wilson
Goalkeeping coach: Gumpe Rime
U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Fixtures
March 25: Bhutan vs Tajikistan
March 28: India vs Bhutan
March 31: Tajikistan vs India
*All matches will kick off at 7:00pm IST
U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: LIVE Streaming
Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and President Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, Mr. Pema Khandu announced on his official X account that the matches will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network as well as live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.