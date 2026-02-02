U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 LIVE Streaming: Guide, Schedule, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Check live streaming details, preview, venue and other information about U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 friendly tournament featuring India, Bhutan and Tajikistan

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India U23 mens squad
A file photo of the India U23 men's squad. Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India U-23 men's football team will participate in a tri-series tournament

  • Bhutan and Tajikistan will play India in AP, Yupia

  • Matches to be live streamed and telecasted on Sony Sports Network

India U-23 men's team head coach Naushad Moosa has readied his 24-member squad for the upcoming U-23 Tri-Nation Friendlies featuring the likes of Bhutan and Tajikistan. The matches will take place in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

India will play two games - against Bhutan (March 28) and Tajikistan (March 31) at the same venue. All matches will kick-off at 7pm IST at the Golden Jubilee Stadium.

This will only be the second international football tournament to take place in Arunachal Pradesh after the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 at the same venue.

U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: India Squad

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Ronney Kharbudon, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Subham Bhattacharya.

Midfielders: Ebindas Yesudasan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mohammed Sanan K, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Tomba Singh Haobam, Vinith Venkatesh, Zothanpuia.

Forwards: Adison Singh Thokchom, Lalthankima, Muhammed Ajsal, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa
Assistant coach: Noel Wilson
Goalkeeping coach: Gumpe Rime

U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: Fixtures

March 25: Bhutan vs Tajikistan
March 28: India vs Bhutan
March 31: Tajikistan vs India

*All matches will kick off at 7:00pm IST

U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026: LIVE Streaming

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and President Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, Mr. Pema Khandu announced on his official X account that the matches will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network as well as live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

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