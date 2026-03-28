India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Blue Colts Eye Top Spot In Group B

India players in training ahead of the SAFF U20 Championship match against Bangladesh on March 28, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B fixture between India and Bangladesh at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Both sides have already qualified for the semi‑finals, but this match decides who tops the group and faces Bhutan in the last four. The Blue Colts, coached by Mahesh Gawli, began their campaign with a brilliant 3-0 win over Pakistan, eliminating their arch‑rivals from the tournament. India will also be the favourites today, having won the SAFF U20 title four times before. Bangladesh also defeated Pakistan earlier in the group stage, ensuring their place in the semi‑finals. The Bengal Tigers will rely on the quality of the US-born Sullivan brothers to snatch an upset result today. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Bangladesh U20 football match right here.

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