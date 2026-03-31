SAFF U-20 Championship: Confident India Ready To Face Bhutan In Semi-Finals

The India U-20 men's team heads into the semi-finals after making full use of the three-day break following their group-stage matches. The Blue Colts used the time to recover physically and reset mentally after their outings against Pakistan and Bangladesh

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Summary of this article

  • SAFF U-20 Championship semi-final sees India take on Bhutan

  • The other semi-final is between Nepal and Bangladesh

  • India head coach Mahesh Gawli praised his players for their effort and mindset so far

Defending champions India will look to rise to the occasion when they take on Bhutan in the semi-finals of the SAFF U-20 Championship at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

The other semi-final is between Nepal and Bangladesh.

The India U20 men's team heads into the semi-finals after making full use of the three-day break following their group-stage matches. The Blue Colts used the time to recover physically and reset mentally after their outings against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The squad also enjoyed a day out at the beach, allowing the players to unwind and strengthen team bonding ahead of the match. The positive atmosphere carried into training, where the players showed sharpness, enthusiasm and renewed focus as preparations intensified.

India progressed to the semi-finals as group toppers after composed performances against Pakistan (3-0) and Bangladesh (1-1) in Group B. The team showed resilience in key moments and handled pressure well, particularly in phases where the matches demanded patience and discipline.

India head coach Mahesh Gawli praised his players for their effort and mindset so far.

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"The boys have been playing well as they handled pressure well. We didn't get time to prepare before the tournament, but the boys are giving their 100 per cent. I am really happy and proud of the way we have performed so far," said Gawli.

While the group-stage results were encouraging, the Indian camp is aware that the semi-final will require another step forward. The team created opportunities in both matches but will aim to be more clinical in front of goal. Maintaining concentration during defensive phases will also be important in a knockout contest.

"Nothing is easy. We created chances to score, and we need to convert more. We also need to be more focused when defending," Gawli added.

Bhutan enter the semi-finals after showing determination in Group A. They began with a defeat against Nepal but recovered with a goalless draw against hosts Maldives.

Their qualification was sealed in dramatic fashion when they scored in injury time to beat Sri Lanka 1-0. The late winner underlined Bhutan’s persistence and ability to stay in the contest until the final whistle.

India will therefore approach the match with caution. Bhutan's disciplined performances and ability to capitalise on decisive moments make them a dangerous opponent. Staying focused for the full 90 minutes will be crucial for the Blue Colts.

There will also be a key battle in front of goal. India's Vishal Yadav and Omang Dodum have each scored twice in the tournament and have led the attacking effort.

Bhutan's Dhendup Gyeltshen has also netted two goals and will be a major threat. The performance of these forwards could influence the outcome of the match.

With no extra time scheduled, the semi-final will go directly to penalties if the scores are level after regulation time. That adds further intensity to the encounter, where composure and decision-making will play a vital role.

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