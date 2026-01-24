KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

Ladakh and ITBP are set for a repeat of the 2025 Khelo India Winter Games Ice Hockey final while Army battered Jammu & Kashmir to enter the men's semi-finals. Catch all the highlights and results below from January 23

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
KIWG 2026
File photo of an ice hockey match between ITBP and Indian Army at the Khelo India Winter Games in Leh. Photo: SAI Media
  • The men’s 1000m long track final at Gupukh’s Pond was abandoned due to snowfall

  • Army to clash with ITBP in men’s Ice Hockey semifinals on Saturday

  • Ladakh and ITBP set up women's finale showdown

Hosts Ladakh and ITBP women marched into the final of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Ice Hockey competition in commanding fashion on Friday. This will be a repeat of KIWG 2025’s women’s ice hockey final.

On an icy day in Leh, the 1000 metres long track finals for men and women at the Gupukh’s Pond were impacted due to heavy snowfall, the first in weeks in this Union Territory.

Poor Visibility Affects Play In This Year's First Snowfall; Army Batter J&K In Men's Ice Hockey Semis

Due to poor visibility and the condition of the 333 metres course, the women’s final was badly impacted towards the middle stages. The men’s race did not start.

Defending champions Army sealed their berth in the men’s ice-hockey semifinal from Group A. Playing at their ‘home’ turf, the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre rink, Army thrashed Jammu & Kashmir 11-0.

They will play ITBP, the No. 2 team in group B in the semifinals. Hosts Ladakh are sitting on top of Group B. Both men’s semis are on Saturday.

In the women’s semifinals at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium on Friday afternoon, both Ladakh and ITBP girls decimated their opponents with ease.

The new-look NDS Stadium has a roof now and the snowfall did not matter.

Ladakh And ITBP Set For A Repeat Of 2025 Final In Women's Ice Hockey

Ladakh women beat Himachal Pradesh 14-0 while ITBP beat Chandigarh 10-1. The women’s final will be a repeat of the KWG 2025 final where Ladakh defeated ITBP 4-0 in a thrilling contest. Women’s ice hockey competition started only in KIWG 2024.

Tsewang Chuskit’s hattrick and a brace each from veteran star Padma Chorol, Rinchen Dolma, Padma Desal, Samina Khatoon and Rigzin Yangdol left Himachal Pradesh completely flattened.

“We have won all four matches so far in KIWG 2026. Even though I am the captain, we have seniors guiding us on the ice and in the locker room. The younger girls are also playing well and scoring goals. We have a good coach, and his strategy worked in today’s match. Also, the UT Administration’s support in our training has been tremendous, and the selection process was conducted through trials in both Leh and Kargil,” said Ladakh skipper Yangdol, adding: “We are excited for the finals, and we will hopefully lift the cup once again.”

Dechen Dolker’s hattrick was the highlight of ITBP’s win against Chandigarh in the second women’s semifinal. Tashi Dolker and Sharap Yangset scored two apiece to bolster ITBP’s scoreline.

While this one-sided scoreline was not unexpected, Gunika Kaur Bhatti received the loudest cheer for scoring a consolation goal for Chandigarh.

“Last year, we lost to Ladakh because we were underprepared. This year, it’s different. We are more prepared, and I believe in my team. Usually, we face the Ladakh team in many tournaments, but this year there was only one major event—the LG Cup, which happened recently. Most of the Ladakh players were playing under the Ladakh Women Ice Hockey Foundation (LWIHF) banner, and we won that match 7–3. We have kept the same spirit, and we hope to do well at KIWG 2026 final as well,” said Tashi Dolkar, captain of ITBP.

Ice Hockey Results From Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ice Hockey (updated till 7 PM)

(Women’s semis) Ladakh beat Himachal Pradesh 14-0; ITBP beat Chandigarh 10-1.

(Men) (Gr A) Army beat Jammu & Kashmir 11-0.

