American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast The New Heights. She revealed the cover of her upcoming album on the show and, later on her Instagram handle. Swift also shared details of her songs in the album.
For the unversed, Swift's last album was The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19, 2024.
Details about Taylor Swift's new album
Taking to her Instagram handle, Swift shared the cover art, tracklist, and a series of deluxe versions, which are available to pre-order on her official website.
The Fortnight crooner is collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter for the title track. Carpenter and Swift performed at the latter's Eras Tour concert in New Orleans.
In one of the cover arts, Swift is seen in a diamond bikini, as she is almost submerged in the water. She looked sizzling in all the cover arts. In another cover art, the full track list of 12 songs was revealed with tracks including The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Wood and Cancelled!, among others.
For the stunning photoshoot, the 35-year-old hired renowned fashion photography duo Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott. Swift's longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback are behind the production.
The Life of a Showgirl will be out on October 3, 2025. Swifties can now pre-order four different editions of The Life of a Showgirl: Sweat and Vanilla Perfume, It’s Frightening, Rapturous, and It’s Beautiful editions on her site.
On the podcast, Swift said the album was inspired by the happiness she got from being on the Eras Tour. "This album is about what was going on behind the scenes of my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant," she said.
"It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervesence has come through on this record," she added.