Taylor Swift Announces New Album The Life Of A Showgirl On Travis Kelce's Podcast

Good news for all Taylor Swift's fans out there! The 35-year-old singer is coming up with her 12th studio album, which is titled The Life of a Showgirl. She has been giving hints about her new album, with a mysterious countdown that appeared on her official website on Monday evening. The timer was set to end at exactly 12:12 a.m. eastern time, and it transformed to a glittering orange. Taylor Nation, a branch of Swift’s official marketing team, shared a carousel of 12 images from the Eras Tour on its Instagram handle with a caption, "Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’”