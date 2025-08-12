Taylor Swift Announces New Album The Life Of A Showgirl On Travis Kelce's Podcast

Taylor Swift announced 'brand new album on partner Travis Kelce's podcast
It is her 12th studio album titled The Life of a Showgirl
The album will be out in October
Good news for all Taylor Swift's fans out there! The 35-year-old singer is coming up with her 12th studio album, which is titled The Life of a Showgirl. She has been giving hints about her new album, with a mysterious countdown that appeared on her official website on Monday evening. The timer was set to end at exactly 12:12 a.m. eastern time, and it transformed to a glittering orange. Taylor Nation, a branch of Swift’s official marketing team, shared a carousel of 12 images from the Eras Tour on its Instagram handle with a caption, "Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’”
Taylor Swift's new album
It was announced that Swift will appear on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast The New Heights, where she made the announcement. The album will be released in October.
The podcast's official Instagram page shared a video, where Taylor can be seen pulling out a briefcase with orange details, announcing her 12th album, followed by screams from Jason.
The New Heights podcast, will be available to watch at 7 pm on Wednesday.
Taylor's first studio album was Taylor Swift (2006), followed by Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), Midnights (2022), and The Tortured Poets Department (2024).
Like the previous albums, her 12th studio album is also expected to be a hit. The album is available for pre-order on Taylor's website.
Taylor wrapped up her iconic Eras Tour a few months back.
Travis and Taylor went public with their relationship in September 2023. They often share posts for each other on special occasions. They are also seen making public appearances together. In June 2024, Swift shared a selfie with Kelce and members of the British royal family backstage of her London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.
Fans are happy that Taylor announced her new album with Travis.