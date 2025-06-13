Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Attend As Oilers Rally Past Panthers In Overtime

Singer Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right, take in the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. Photo: (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Singer Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right, take in the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. Photo: (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)