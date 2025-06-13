Other Sports

Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Attend As Oilers Rally Past Panthers In Overtime

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the celebrities that flocked to Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday to watch Game 4 of the final — with the "Bad Blood" singer seen holding hands with Kelce as they headed to their seats

Singer Taylor Swift Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce
Singer Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right, take in the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. Photo: (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
info_icon

There was bad blood at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Not just on the ice.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the celebrities that flocked to Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday to watch Game 4 of the final — with the "Bad Blood" singer seen holding hands with Kelce as they headed to their seats.

d they were in attendance for a thrilling game. Edmonton came from down three goals in the first period to win it 5-4 in overtime, tying the series 2-2.

lce, a Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is a known hockey fan along with his brother Jason Kelce. And ever since Swift and Kelce began their high-profile romance in 2023, the 14-time Grammy Award winning singer has been known to pop in on big sporting events — including the last two Super Bowls -- and cause an excited frenzy for fans.

There were rumblings ahead of Thursday's game that the couple might attend the final.

NHL: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Oilers Beat Panthers In Game 4

BY Photo Webdesk

helicopter landed near Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, ahead of the game. The VIP entrance to the area was also closed off and the media elevator was not available to be used for a period of time before pregame warmups began.

The pair was shown on the television broadcast during the first period of the game.

wift recently announced that she regained control over her entire body of work. In a lengthy note posted to her official website, Swift said that all the music she's ever made now belongs to her after she has purchased her catalog of recordings -- originally released through Big Machine Records — from their most recent owner, the private equity firm Shamrock Capital.

Over the last few years, Swift has been rerecording and releasing her early albums in an attempt to regain control of her music.

ther celebs in attendance included former Miami Dolphins star defensive end Jason Taylor, who banged the drum before the game, and hockey great Jaromir Jagr. Miami Heat captain Bam Adebayo was joined by former Heat captain Udonis Haslem on the drum on Monday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths
  2. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  3. NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?
  4. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
  5. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  6. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  7. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  8. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign