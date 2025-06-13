Edmonton Oilers players surround goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) after defeating the Florida Panthers in overtime during Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates after his winning goal against the Florida Panthers during the first overtime period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla..
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the first overtime period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) defends against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during overtime in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.
Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrates after his goal against the Florida Panthers with Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) takes control of the puck as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and center Connor McDavid (97) defend during the overtime in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) takes control of the puck as Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) defends during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.
Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) and Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) go after the puck during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends a shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) go after the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.