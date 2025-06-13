Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Final: Oilers Beat Panthers In Game 4

Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime for the fourth time this playoffs, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to tie the series, erasing a three-goal deficit and bouncing back after allowing the late tying goal. Jake Walman gave the Oilers their first lead with 6:24 left in the third period, before Sam Reinhart scored with 19.5 seconds left to send it to overtime. Three of the first four games of this final have needed extra time to be settled, the first time that has happened since 2013 and fifth time in NHL history.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers
NHL: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Edmonton Oilers players surround goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) after defeating the Florida Panthers in overtime during Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.

1/9
NHL: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers
NHL: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates after his winning goal against the Florida Panthers during the first overtime period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla..

2/9
NHL hockey Stanley Cup: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers
NHL hockey Stanley Cup: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the first overtime period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.

3/9
NHL hockey Stanley Cup: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers
NHL hockey Stanley Cup: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) defends against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during overtime in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.

4/9
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrates after his goal against the Florida Panthers with Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.

5/9
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) takes control of the puck as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and center Connor McDavid (97) defend during the overtime in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.

6/9
Stanley Cup Panthers Oilers Hockey
Stanley Cup Oilers Panthers Hockey | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) takes control of the puck as Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) defends during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.

7/9
Stanley Cup Oilers Panthers Hockey
Stanley Cup Panthers Oilers Hockey | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) and Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) go after the puck during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.

8/9
Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends a shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.

9/9
Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) go after the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Markram, Rickleton Kick Off Proteas Chase Of 282
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival