A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary

Liberals
Wearing Che Guevara t-shirt
They mourn the loss of Ratan Tata.
They write Revolution on word pad
And in between Market and Modi win.
Nouveau Marxists Of Bengal
Their pens are as sharp
as their practicing of Marx.
They are not at all partisan in writing obituaries:
Tata , Birla and all that jazz
They write obituaries for all.
Marx has never been killed so many times!
The Final Obituary
Rot in Pieces
In the dumped boiler ash of Jugsalai
And no crow will sing for you
In the morning
Only the steel factories’ grinding sounds.
The Silent Obituary
All the displaced lacworms of
the Kosam trees, the maimed children
of Bhopal, and the dead mothers of Gaza,
and all the displaced Adivasis sing in chorus:
No capitalist is good
Dead or alive.
They never die
Until and unless
Some bullets hit on
the head of Capitalism.