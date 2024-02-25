The year was 2000 or 2001. One day, a teenager was plucking bitter gourds in her grandmother’s field. She was helping Halim, the farm labourer, who used to work for her grandmother. The teenager was stacking the plucked bitter guards in sacs and Halim was sprinkling water on them to retain their freshness.

Halim was constantly praying to Allah because she hoped to make good money by selling the bitter gourds. After all, she didn’t want to disappoint her nani (maternal grandmother). She wanted to buy her nani her favourite Ruhi fish from the money she was hoping to get after selling bitter gourds. Like all Bengalis, her octogenarian nani was fond of the fish curry.

The teenage girl still remembers that day. Halim waited and waited for the middlemen, but they were not interested in buying the bitter gourds. She couldn’t sell even one. She was sad and the teenage girl was very heartbroken. She told Halim, “Krishikaaj kori labh nei (farming does not yield any profit).”

The teenage girl is now a woman. She has a job. But she is still that girl who laments loss in farming. The teenage girl is none other than me.