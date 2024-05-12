Culture & Society

Three Poems On Mother's Day By Moumita Alam

These poems urge the readers to see a woman and her unpaid labour beyond the idea of a mother.

Three Poems On Mother's Day By Moumita Alam
info_icon

1

My brothers have shared the picture

on their timelines

of a goddess with ten hands

along with my mother's picture

side by side.

The caption reads-

Happy Mother's Day!

I can't ask the goddess about her 

ten hands

But I asked my mother.

She had no time to think

or answer.

The pressure cooker whistles on.

Everyone wants Biryani to celebrate

Mother's Day!

2

I woke up

at the sound of running tap water

on the unwashed dishes of the last night

My father was waiting for his morning tea.

My mother running on her toes.

She can't miss 7 am -

my father's breakfast time.

It's the deadline

My mother can't afford to miss!

She has to pass every single day's exam.

Her exam never ends.

My father waits forever for his morning tea cup.

3

My Mother's Hearth

On this hearth my mother

cooks legacy to pass on

from me, my daughter and so on.

She cooks the smell that I looked for

on her sarees, belly and breasts

when I was a child

and now I sit near her hearth

to soak the same smell with my heart

and soul to preserve my childhood

for my daughter.

I try to learn the art of keeping

the dying flame alive with a fist

of bran

the flame comes alive and my mother's

eyes glitter on.

The chunk of meatballs dance in joy

and the overjoyed drops of broth leap

out on the wings of the hearth.

The same smell of my childhood

passes from my memory to my taste buds.

My daughter embraces me and says -

mamma you smell like Nani.

My mother, me and my daughter

the linearity of unpaid labour

smells sweet in poetry 

written in glorification of the

Mother's Day.

(Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. She has published two poetry collections Musings of the Dark and Poems At Daybreak. She has written poems on a variety of subjects including abrogation of Article 370, Shaheen Bagh protest, Delhi riots etc.)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Money Laundering Case: ED Summons J'khand Minister Alamgir Alam For Questioning
  2. Kerala: Man Held For Hurling Acid On Son
  3. PM Modi Has Given Country's 'Entire Wealth' To 'Four Or Five Rich People': Priyanka Gandhi
  4. BJP Workers Demonstrate Before Sandeshkhali Police Station
  5. Congress Will Do 'X-ray' Of Country Through Caste Census: Rahul
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  2. Zendaya Coleman, Uorfi Javed Inspire Janhvi Kapoor: 'As Actors We Are Encouraged To Do Method Dressing'
  3. Jennifer Lopez Denies 'This is Me Now' Tour Woes After Poor Sales Claims
  4. Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Diva To Amp Up Your Summer Wardrobe
  5. 'Boonie Bears: Guardian Code' Movie Review: A Light-Hearted Entertainment With Heartfelt Themes To Watch This Mother's Day
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Simarjeet Singh's Triple Strikes Stop Rajasthan At 141/5
  2. Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2024 Match 63 Preview
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  4. IPL 2024: Full List Of Captains And Teams Fined Or Suspended For Slow Over Rate Offense
  5. EPL: Chelsea Beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 As Blues Fightback - In Pics
World News
  1. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  2. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
  3. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
  4. First Person To Receive A Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Transplant Dies
  5. Small Pro-Palestinian Protests Held Saturday As College Commencements Are Held
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail