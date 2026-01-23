Uttarakhand Snowfall Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Falls, Hailstorms in Higher Districts

Uttrakhand Temperature and Travel Impact

Day temperatures in Dehradun are hovering near 10°C, while higher reaches are recording 5–6°C, triggering severe cold day conditions. Visibility on highways has dropped to around 50 metres in fog-prone stretches. Forecasts indicate light to moderate snowfall in Chamoli and Rudraprayag, leading to the temporary closure of routes to Kedarnath and Badrinath. Authorities have warned of debris flows and landslides in steep terrain. In response, NDRF and SDRF teams, around 150 units statewide, have been placed on high alert.