Uttarakhand Snowfall Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Falls, Hailstorms in Higher Districts

The IMD has issued a heavy snowfall warning for Uttarakhand, with Uttarkashi and Chamoli likely to witness snow and isolated hailstorms on January 23. Temperatures may hover around 10°C in the plains and 5°C in hill areas amid fog, with landslide risks and temporary closure of Kedarnath routes.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uttarakhand snowfall alert for heavy districts, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, January 23, IMD.​

  • Uttarakhand weather update: fog in Dehradun, light snow above 3500m today.​

  • Hailstorm warning, Uttarakhan,d, thunderstorms, winds 40 kmph, low areas vulnerable.​

  • Uttarakhand temperature today is 10°C, Dehradun has severe cold, and visibility is 50m.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a snowfall and hailstorm alert for Uttarakhand, warning of isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall across several districts on January 23. The alert covers Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh. While dense fog is affecting the plains, including Dehradun and Haridwar, light rain is likely in lower areas, with snowfall expected above 3,500 metres. The IMD has also flagged hailstorms, thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 kmph, making low-lying and exposed areas vulnerable.

Uttrakhand Temperature and Travel Impact

Day temperatures in Dehradun are hovering near 10°C, while higher reaches are recording 5–6°C, triggering severe cold day conditions. Visibility on highways has dropped to around 50 metres in fog-prone stretches. Forecasts indicate light to moderate snowfall in Chamoli and Rudraprayag, leading to the temporary closure of routes to Kedarnath and Badrinath. Authorities have warned of debris flows and landslides in steep terrain. In response, NDRF and SDRF teams, around 150 units statewide, have been placed on high alert.

Uttarakhand Weather Report Details

The latest weather report notes dry conditions in the plains, gradually transitioning to wet weather in the hills, with around a 20% chance of rainfall in districts such as Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar. Night temperatures are falling further, causing ground frost, prompting protective measures for vineyards and winter crops. Owing to persistent snowfall risk, the Char Dham Yatra has been temporarily suspended, while helicopters are being deployed to deliver supplies to remote villages cut off by snow.

Uttrakhand Extended Forecast

  • January 23: Heavy snow and hail in Uttarkashi and Chamoli; temperatures around −1°C to −7°C, with 8–12 cm accumulation.

  • January 24: Weather begins to clear; temperatures dip to −2°C to −8°C; roads reopen cautiously.

  • January 25: Cold but stable conditions; light flurries possible, temperatures near −1°C to −6°C.

Residents and travellers are advised to monitor IMD Uttarakhand updates hourly, avoid unnecessary travel in high-risk zones, and follow local advisories for safety.

