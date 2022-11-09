Delhi: Air Quality Index Worsens; Layer Of Smog Continues To Blanket Capital City

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated from 321 on Tuesday to 339 on Wednesday, according to the latest data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

A layer of smog still covers Delhi while people continue to gasp for fresh air on Wednesday.

According to the prediction of the meteorological department, the air quality is expected to become worse over the next few hours due to unfavourable weather conditions. Wind speed of 15 to 20 kmph is predicted to bring a considerable improvement from November 11.

The AQI exacerbated in other parts of Delhi-NCR, too including Noida's 371 (very poor category) and Gurugram's 338 (very poor category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Schools to reopen; Four-wheelers to stay off road

In view of the improvement in air quality, Delhi government on Monday decided to reopen primary classes from today.

School principals have welcomed the Delhi government's decision to restart primary classes from Wednesday though environmentalists warned against "knee-jerk reactions".

"The overall education system has already been significantly disrupted during the (COVID-19) pandemic in which the country witnessed long closure of schools. Shifting from offline to online mode was well adopted by teachers and students. But the situation took a toll on the mental well-being of students," Principal of the Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh, Alka Kapur, said.

However, according to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital will remain banned.

Violation of the ban could invite a fine of Rs 20,000.

The plan is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

The transport department, in an order, said the vehicles found plying in violation of the rule will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000.

Vehicles deployed for emergency services, and government and election-related work are exempted

"There has been a rapid improvement in the air pollution situation in Delhi and farm fires have also reduced. Therefore, it has been decided to reopen primary schools from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home," the minister said previously.

Minister Rai said curbs under stage 3 of GRAP will remain in force. Private construction and demolition will remain banned in Delhi, he said.

Rai added that 500 additional buses will be run in the capital under the "Paryavaran Bus Sewa" campaign to bolster public transport.

Stubble burning in Punjab

According to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and SAFAR, stubble burning in Punjab dropped from 2,487 on Monday to 605 on Tuesday which consuquently reduced their share in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution from 14 per cent on Monday to 9 per cent on Tuesday.

"Though the contribution of stubble burning is not significant, calmer local winds are slowing the accumulation of locally generated pollutants," Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather said.

He also added that the wind speed is likely to improve to 15-20 kph from Friday onwards.