Chelsea 3-0 Wolves, Premier League: Blues Take Second Spot With Thumping Victory
All of Chelsea’s goals came in the second half against Wolves. Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto converted crosses by Alejandro Garnacho either side of Joao Pedro’s finish from a cross by lively substitute Estevao. Wolves stayed in last place on just two points from 11 games and has yet to win a match so far. Earlier, Wolverhampton was on the verge Saturday of hiring a new manager after being given permission to speak to Rob Edwards, who is currently in charge of second-tier Middlesbrough. Wolves has been without a manager since firing Vitor Pereira on Sunday with the team in last place in the Premier League.
