Football

Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal, Premier League: Brian Brobbey Late Goal Dents Gunners' Victory Hopes

Premier League leader Arsenal conceded its first goal in 881 minutes and then again in stoppage time to draw 2-2 with Sunderland on Saturday, a result that potentially breathes new life into the title race. Brian Brobbey’s goal in the fourth minute of added-on time ended Arsenal’s winning run of five matches in the league — and 10 in all competitions — that had been built on one of the stingiest defenses English soccer has seen in a generation. Arsenal hadn’t let in a goal since Sept. 28 — nine games ago — before its former academy player, Dan Ballard, lashed in the opener for Sunderland in the 36th minute at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game against Arsenal during the Premier League match in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
Premier League 2025-26 Sunderland vs Arsenal-Brian Brobbey
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey scores their side's second goal of the game against Arsenal during the Premier League match in Sunderland, England.
Premier League 2025-26 Sunderland vs Arsenal-Brian Brobbey
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey scores their side's second goal of the game against Arsenal during the Premier League match in Sunderland, England.
Premier League 2025-26 Sunderland vs Arsenal-Leandro Trossard
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard (centre) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland, in Sunderland, England.
Premier League 2025-26 Sunderland vs Arsenal-Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland, in Sunderland, England.
Premier League 2025-26 Sunderland vs Arsenal-Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze (left) and Sunderland's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland, in Sunderland, England.
Premier League 2025-26 Sunderland vs Arsenal-Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland, in Sunderland, England.
Premier League 2025-26 Sunderland vs Arsenal-Granit Xhaka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (centre) battles for the ball with Sunderland's Granit Xhaka (left) and Lutsharel Geertruida during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland, in Sunderland, England.
Premier League 2025-26 Sunderland vs Arsenal-Daniel Ballard
Sunderland's Daniel Ballard (second left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland, in Sunderland, England.
Premier League 2025-26 Sunderland vs Arsenal-Granit Xhaka-1
Sunderland's Granit Xhaka (left) instructs his team-mates ahead of a free-kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland, in Sunderland, England.
