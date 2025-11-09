Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal, Premier League: Brian Brobbey Late Goal Dents Gunners' Victory Hopes
Premier League leader Arsenal conceded its first goal in 881 minutes and then again in stoppage time to draw 2-2 with Sunderland on Saturday, a result that potentially breathes new life into the title race. Brian Brobbey’s goal in the fourth minute of added-on time ended Arsenal’s winning run of five matches in the league — and 10 in all competitions — that had been built on one of the stingiest defenses English soccer has seen in a generation. Arsenal hadn’t let in a goal since Sept. 28 — nine games ago — before its former academy player, Dan Ballard, lashed in the opener for Sunderland in the 36th minute at the Stadium of Light.
