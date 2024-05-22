Onions Bring Tears To Nashik Farmers, Puts Candidates In A Soup

Haridas Pawar is a middle-level onion farmer and trader in Nashik. He says that before the ban, he was getting between Rs 42-45 per kg for onions but after the ban, the price fell to about half. He says the input costs like fertiliser, pesticides, seeds and labour costs have only increased. It will be impossible for the farmers to recover their costs at these prices. “We have gone to the government many times to state our cause but they don’t listen. The farmers here in the Nashik area are very angry with the present government. I will not vote for the Eknath Shinde alliance this time,” he says.