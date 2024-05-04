National

Centre Imposes 40% Duty On Export Of Onions From Today

Currently, the export of onion is banned. However, the government allows shipments to India's friendly nations.

40% duty on export tax on onions
info_icon

The Centre imposed a 40 per cent duty on export of onions on Friday and also exempted duty on the import of desi chana till March 31, 2025.

Reportedly, it has extended the duty exemption on imports of yellow peas covered by the bill of entry issued on or before October 31, 2024.

In a notification, the finance ministry said the changes would be effective from May 4.

It has permitted a specified quantity of onion exports to UAE and Bangladesh.

In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

