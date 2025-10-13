Congress Weighs Going Solo In Maharashtra Local Body Polls, Final Call After Consultations: Ramesh Chennithala

Congress workers in Maharashtra want the party to contest upcoming local body elections independently.
Congress workers are keen on the party contesting the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra independently, but a final decision on the matter will be taken at local level after consultations, AICC state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala said on Monday.
Chennithala remained non-committal on the Congress, a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), aligning with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the polls to rural and urban civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
"It is the wish of workers (to contest polls independently), but there was no final decision on it yet. All Congress leaders are of the opinion of going solo in local body elections. However, a decision (on going solo or contesting with MVA allies) will be taken only after discussion with the state party president and the Mumbai unit chief (Varsha Gaikwad)," the former Kerala minister affirmed.