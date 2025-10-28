Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

'Satyacha Morcha' video warns no polls until voter list cleaned of 96 lakh fakes; joint MVA-MNS protest demands ECI overhaul ahead of Maharashtra civic elections.

Raj Thackrey with Udhav Thackrey
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) party Chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with opposition party leaders, held a press conference at YB Chavan Centre after meeting with the State Election Commission on October 15, 2025 in Mumbai, India. Alleging massive discrepancies in the voters’ lists, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) asked the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the State Election Commissioner (SEC) not to go ahead with the local body elections in Maharashtra till irregularities in the voters’ list are rectified. (Photo by Raju Shinde Hindustan Times) Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray And MVA Leaders Press Conference After Meeting With Election Commission Photo: Imago / Hindustan Times
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MNS video features Thackeray demanding clean voter rolls; "Satyacha Morcha" on Nov 1 with MVA allies to protest 96 lakh fakes.

  • 8-10 lakh in Mumbai, similar in Thane/Pune/Nashik; MNS orders ward scrutiny to expose manipulations targeting regional parties.

  • Joint with Raut, Pawar; ECI meetings yield no action, prompting street protests amid BJP accusations of selective outrage.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, released a teaser video on Monday for its upcoming rally titled "Satyacha Morcha (Rally of Truth)" on November 1, 2025, demanding the Election Commission of India (ECI) remove bogus voters from electoral rolls before the Maharashtra local body elections. The event, aligning with a broader Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition push, aims to spotlight alleged manipulations in voter lists.

In the teaser, Thackeray asserts that "no election will be held in Maharashtra until the voters’ list is cleaned," urging citizens to remain vigilant against irregularities. The rally follows MNS's claim of 96 lakh fake voters added statewide, including 8-10 lakh in Mumbai, 8-8.5 lakh each in Thane, Pune, and Nashik, aimed at undermining regional parties. Thackeray instructed MNS shakha pramukhs to conduct ward-wise scrutiny and submit anomaly reports.

The November 1 protest, coordinated with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP)'s Sharad Pawar, and other MVA allies, comes after joint meetings with State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam. Raut emphasized hitting the streets to pressure ECI, which has not acknowledged the issues. Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane dismissed the claims, questioning why Thackeray did not raise them post-Lok Sabha polls and accusing selective targeting.

