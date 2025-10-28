Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

MNS video features Thackeray demanding clean voter rolls; "Satyacha Morcha" on Nov 1 with MVA allies to protest 96 lakh fakes.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, released a teaser video on Monday for its upcoming rally titled "Satyacha Morcha (Rally of Truth)" on November 1, 2025, demanding the Election Commission of India (ECI) remove bogus voters from electoral rolls before the Maharashtra local body elections. The event, aligning with a broader Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition push, aims to spotlight alleged manipulations in voter lists.
In the teaser, Thackeray asserts that "no election will be held in Maharashtra until the voters’ list is cleaned," urging citizens to remain vigilant against irregularities. The rally follows MNS's claim of 96 lakh fake voters added statewide, including 8-10 lakh in Mumbai, 8-8.5 lakh each in Thane, Pune, and Nashik, aimed at undermining regional parties. Thackeray instructed MNS shakha pramukhs to conduct ward-wise scrutiny and submit anomaly reports.
The November 1 protest, coordinated with Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP)'s Sharad Pawar, and other MVA allies, comes after joint meetings with State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam. Raut emphasized hitting the streets to pressure ECI, which has not acknowledged the issues. Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane dismissed the claims, questioning why Thackeray did not raise them post-Lok Sabha polls and accusing selective targeting.