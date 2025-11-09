New Zealand Vs West Indies Toss Update, 3rd T20I: NZ Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the third T20 international between New Zealand and West Indies in Nelson: key moments, ball-by-ball commentary, toss update and playing XIs

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
New Zealand Vs West Indies Toss Report, 3rd T20I: NZ Batting First - Check Playing XIs
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Jayden Seales celebrates with teammate Shai Hope, right, after taking the wicket of Michael Bracewell in Auckland. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
  • New Zealand won the toss in 3rd T20I and elected to bat first

  • The series is tied at 1-1 after first two matches

  • The 3rd match of the series is being played in Nelson

New Zealand and West Indies are clashing against each other in the 3rd match of the five-match T20I series in Nelson on Sunday, November 9.

The series is finely poised at 1-1, and both teams will feel the momentum swinging their way, but not quite in full control yet. In the opener, West Indies edged New Zealand by 7 runs, only for the hosts to respond in dramatic fashion in the second game, squeezing a 3-run win thanks to a blistering 78 off 28 by Mark Chapman.

With the edge of home advantage and their batting firepower firing, New Zealand will be keen to take the lead in the series and deny the visitors the psychological lift that comes with a game-winning moment.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies T20I series be telecast and live streamed?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, T20I series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and FanCode app and website in India.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer

