Qatar vs Afghanistan 2025: What Happened After “Technical Problem” Delayed The Match

Confusion surrounded the Qatar vs Afghanistan 2025 series as the supposed T20I games were reclassified as practice matches, with technical delays and unclear status leaving fans frustrated in Doha

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Qatar vs Afghanistan 2025: What Happened After “Technical Problem” Delayed The Match
Qatar vs Afghanistan 2025: What Happened After “Technical Problem” Delayed The Match Photo: X/ ACBofficials
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Qatar vs Afghanistan 2025 series reclassified as practice matches

  • Technical issue delayed the first game by over two hours

  • Fans confused over T20I status and live stream

When the Qatar national cricket team and the Afghanistan national cricket team were due to launch their first-ever bilateral T20I series at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, the excitement was palpable. The tour had been promoted as a “men’s T20I bilateral series”, with three matches scheduled for November 8, 9 and 11.

Yet when the first match failed to begin at the advertised 5:30 pm local time and was delayed by two-and-a-half hours after a “technical problem”, the atmosphere shifted to confusion and uncertainty.

At what should have been a landmark moment for Qatari cricket, a first international series against a Test-playing nation, things didn’t go as planned. Qatar’s own association had tweeted in the build-up: “Both of the Qatari and Afghan national teams are set to play in the Qatar–Afghanistan Bilateral Series 2025, taking place at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.”

Also Check: Afghanistan Vs Qatar, 1st T20I Highlights

But hours before the action was due to begin, the Afghanistan Cricket Board clarified that theirs would be an A-team, labelled “Afghan Abdalyan”, and that the fixtures were “T20 practice matches … as part of their preparations for the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025”.

Related Content
Related Content

Practice Match Status Unsettles International Recognition

The shift from a full-fledged T20 International series to practice matches stirred debate about status and records. If the games had carried official T20I status, it would have marked a major milestone for Qatar’s national side. But with the Afghanistan board’s own statement reclassifying the matches as practice fixtures, the official recognition vanished.

The match page on the International Cricket Council (ICC) site listed the first fixture as “cancelled”, and existing live-stream feeds showed long delays and uncertainty.

Technical Delays and Live Stream Chaos

Supporters tuning in via YouTube were left waiting long after the scheduled start, with comments piling up about the missing feed. Despite the Qatar Cricket Association’s YouTube channel still advertising a “Men’s T20I bilateral series”, the match finally began around 8 pm local time, two and a half hours late, under the banner of a practice game.

Meanwhile, platforms like Sofascore and CricketWorld showed the first match as “cancelled” or non-official, further muddying the record-keeping.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, 5th T20I: Who Won IND Vs AUS Match?

  2. Richa Ghosh Honoured With Prestigious Banga Bhushan, DSP Post Along With Rs 34-Lakh Reward By Mamata Banerjee, CAB

  3. Who Are Suhail Sattar And Yahya Suhail? Timor-Leste’s First Father-Son Duo In International Men’s Cricket

  4. India Vs Australia T20I Series: Has The 2-1 Victory Given India The Mantra For A Perfect World Cup Squad?

  5. PAK Vs SA 3rd ODI: South Africa Succumb In Faisalabad As Ayub And Abrar Star For Pakistan To Seal First Home Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  2. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

  3. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  4. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  5. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Chokes as AQI Crosses 400 in Several Areas; Stubble Burning, Traffic Add to Toxic Mix

  2. Dynasty Vs Merit: Why Both Threaten Indian Democracy

  3. Where Do Poor Go After Evictions, Demolitions In Urban India And How Do They Live? (Or Die)

  4. Delhi Pollution and Weather Update: Office Hours Changed as Hazardous AQI Persists

  5. Congress Demands PM Modi Apology Over ‘Vande Mataram’ Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Lavrov Says Putin’s Orders on Possible Nuclear Test Preparations ‘Being Worked On’

  2. Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu And Top Israeli Officials Over Gaza War

  3. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  4. Trump Administration Probes 175 Cases Of H-1B Visa Misuse, Says US Labour Department

  5. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers