The Board of Control for India (BCCI) on Monday released the remaining schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with the final of the 17th edition set to take place in Chennai on May 26. The entire tournament will be held in India, as per the schedule announced by BCCI. (Full Coverage)
The home ground of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings will also be hosting the Qualifier 2.
The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22.
The second leg of the tournament will kick off with a game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 8. The season also had began in Chennai with CSK taking on RCB on March 22.
The tournament would not just take place entirely in India but also in the usual home and away format.
Apart from the home bases of all the franchises, Dharamsala and Guwahati, the alternative home bases of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals respectively have also been awarded two matches each in the later phase of the tournament.
The league stage will be ending with the Rajasthan Royals facing Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on May 19.
After a day's rest, the play-offs will begin from May 21 in Ahmedabad.
The schedule has also laid to rest the speculations of the tournament being shifted out of the country due to a clash with the General Elections.
BCCI had earlier revealed only a part of the schedule of the tournament as it was awaiting the Election Commission of India's announcement on the poll dates. With the poll dates now announced, BCCI has unveiled the full schedule of the league.
The General Elections in the world's largest democracy begin from April 19 and the last day of polling is on June 1. The counting of votes takes place on June 4.