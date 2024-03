IPL

CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2024 | Dinesh Karthik Hails Bangladesh's World-Class Bowler Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a six-wicket defeat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024 opener at Chepauk, Chennai on March 22, 2024. Dinesh Karthik reviews the match. (Video Credit: IPL)