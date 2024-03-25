IPL 2024, GT Vs MI: Gujarat Titans Ruin Hardik Pandya's Home Return - In Pics

Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav and skipper Shubman Gill their win against Mumbai Indians' in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav celebrates his team's win against Mumbai Indians' in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans' Azmatullah Omarzai appeals successfully for the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans' players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Tim David during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians' Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians' Gerald Coetzee with teammates celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Azmatullah Omarzai during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' David Miller during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans' batter Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the toss for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.