IPL 2024, GT Vs MI: Gujarat Titans Ruin Hardik Pandya's Home Return - In Pics

Mumbai Indians maintained the tradition of losing their opening match of IPL since 2012 with Gujarat Titans snatching an improbable six-run victory in a thrilling match on Sunday. While Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of terrific spells to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168 for 6 in 20 overs, MI lost their way after Rohit Sharma's dismissal to end up on 162 for 9 in 20 overs. But Bumrah's effort was not enough as batters like Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya failed to complement his brilliance. MI ended at 162/9 as things went downhill when all they needed was 43 runs off last five overs with seven wickets in hand. MI thus failed to break their opening game jinx. The last time they won their IPL opener was against Chennai Super Kings way back in 2012.

25 March 2024
25 March 2024
       
IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav and skipper Shubman Gill their win against Mumbai Indians' in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav celebrates his team's win against Mumbai Indians' in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Gujarat Titans' Azmatullah Omarzai appeals successfully for the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Gujarat Titans' players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Tim David during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.

IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Mumbai Indians' Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.

IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.

IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Mumbai Indians' Gerald Coetzee with teammates celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Azmatullah Omarzai during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' David Miller during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Gujarat Titans' batter Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL 224: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the toss for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

