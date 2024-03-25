Sports

IPL 2024, GT Vs MI: Gujarat Titans Ruin Hardik Pandya's Home Return - In Pics

Mumbai Indians maintained the tradition of losing their opening match of IPL since 2012 with Gujarat Titans snatching an improbable six-run victory in a thrilling match on Sunday. While Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of terrific spells to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168 for 6 in 20 overs, MI lost their way after Rohit Sharma's dismissal to end up on 162 for 9 in 20 overs. But Bumrah's effort was not enough as batters like Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya failed to complement his brilliance. MI ended at 162/9 as things went downhill when all they needed was 43 runs off last five overs with seven wickets in hand. MI thus failed to break their opening game jinx. The last time they won their IPL opener was against Chennai Super Kings way back in 2012.