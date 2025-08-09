Chelsea 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Debutant Estevao Stars For Club World Cup Champions

Chelsea took the lead in the 18th minute when Estevao tucked home from close range after Cole Palmer's sensational effort rebounded off the crossbar and into his path

Chelseas Liam Delap, left, and Bayer Leverkusens Jarell Quansah battle. AP
Chelsea's Liam Delap, left, and Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Stamford Bridge, London. Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea defeated Bayer Leverkusen in club friendly match

  • Inter Milan defeated Monaco 2-1 in their club friendly match

Estevao announced himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful with a stunning display in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly. 

Making his first start since his reported £29m (€34m) move from Palmeiras, the 18-year-old Brazilian stole the show for the Club World Cup champions on Friday. 

Chelsea took the lead in the 18th minute when Estevao tucked home from close range after Cole Palmer's sensational effort rebounded off the crossbar and into his path. 

Mark Flekken ensured Leverkusen only went in at half-time a goal down after he produced smart stops in quick succession to deny Liam Delap and the lively Estevao. 

The visitors almost grabbed an equaliser early in the second half through Patrik Schick, but his strike from inside the area was brilliantly blocked by Tosin Adarabioyo. 

Estevao almost doubled his tally just after the hour but fired wide of the mark, before Flekken got down low to repel substitute Pedro Neto's goal-bound effort. 

But the Blues sealed the win in the 90th minute, with Joao Pedro continuing his promising start to life at Chelsea with a well-taken finish that nestled into the bottom-left corner. 

At the Stade Louis-II, Inter came from a goal down to beat Monaco 2-1 despite having Hakan Calhanoglu sent off nine minutes before half-time. 

Maghnes Akliouche's fierce effort in the second minute gave Monaco the lead before Calhanoglu picked up his second yellow card for a challenge on Vanderson. 

However, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez restored parity on the hour after he twisted and turned on the edge of the box before seeing his strike deflect over Lukas Hradecky. 

And the Serie A giants completed the turnaround 10 minutes from time after Ange-Yoan Bonny capitalised on a poor pass before rounding off his solo run with a fine finish. 

Data Debrief: A star is born

While a number of Chelsea's new signings were on show for the first time on Friday, it was Estevao that will have the Blues supporters begging for more after his display. 

The talented teenager ended the contest with game-high totals for shots (seven), touches in the opposition box (nine) and attempted dribbles, while also creating three chances, level with team-mate Marc Cucurella. 

Enzo Maresca's team showed no signs of rustiness from their Club World Cup heroics, ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.83 from their 24 shots compared to Leverkusen's 0.22 from their four attempts. 

Chelsea face AC Milan in their final pre-season match before their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 17, and if his performance here is anything to go by, Estevao looks set to take the top-flight by storm. 

