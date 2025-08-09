Chelsea 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Debutant Estevao Stars For Club World Cup Champions

Chelsea's Liam Delap, left, and Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Stamford Bridge, London. Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Chelsea's Liam Delap, left, and Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Stamford Bridge, London. Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP