Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Pacer Adam Milne Ruled Out For Rest Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury

Adam Milne was bought by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2022 auctions for INR 1.9 crore. Milne played only against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.  

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Pacer Adam Milne Ruled Out For Rest Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury
Adam Milne played just a single game for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 3:16 pm

In another blow to their stuttering IPL 2022 campaign, Chennai Super Kings’ Kiwi pacer Adam Milne has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, the franchise announced in a statement on Thursday.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News

Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana will replace Milne for the rest of the season. “Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury,” the statement read on CSK’s website.  

Related stories

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Chennai Super Kings Arrest Slide Against Mumbai Indians At DY Patil Stadium?

IPL 2022: After Mitchell Marsh, Delhi Capitals’ Tim Seifert Tests Positive For COVID-19

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

Milne, who was picked by CSK at the mega auction for INR 1.9 crore, played only one game in the season against Kolkata Knight Riders. A 19-year-old, Matheesha Pathirana was a part of Sri Lanka’s U-19 World Cup squad in 2022 in West Indies.

A right-arm pacer with a slinging action, Pathirana picked up seven wickets from four matches in the tournament. He also played Under-19 World Cup in 2020.    

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Adam Milne Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka National Cricket Team ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read