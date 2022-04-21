IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Pacer Adam Milne Ruled Out For Rest Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury

In another blow to their stuttering IPL 2022 campaign, Chennai Super Kings’ Kiwi pacer Adam Milne has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, the franchise announced in a statement on Thursday.

Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana will replace Milne for the rest of the season. “Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury,” the statement read on CSK’s website.

Milne, who was picked by CSK at the mega auction for INR 1.9 crore, played only one game in the season against Kolkata Knight Riders. A 19-year-old, Matheesha Pathirana was a part of Sri Lanka’s U-19 World Cup squad in 2022 in West Indies.

A right-arm pacer with a slinging action, Pathirana picked up seven wickets from four matches in the tournament. He also played Under-19 World Cup in 2020.