IPL 2022: Is Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana As Deadly As Lasith Malinga - WATCH

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings on Thursday confirmed the signing of Sri Lanka youngster Matheesha Pathirana as injured Adam Milne.

Pathirana, 19, was part of Sri Lanka's ICC U-19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. The right-arm pacer has been on CSK's rather. He was one of the reserved players for the team. But not many in India have seen him in action.

One thing that stands out though is his bowling action, which somewhat resembles that of the legendary Lasith Malinga. 'Slingy' is the key here:

Imagine how long this action would have lasted in the more regimented world of cricket coaching in this country ... 17-year-old Matheesha Pathirana on his way to 6 for 7 on his debut for @TrinityColKandy in Sri Lanka ... pic.twitter.com/VO4gBPtmY0 — Martin Williamson (@mogodonman) September 27, 2019

Now the question is, will he get to play in IPL 2022? And if so, will he be as deadly as Malinga. Here's a sample:

Pathirana played four matches in the U19 World Cup, and picked up seven wickets at an average of 27.28. He has played one List A game and two T20 matches.

"He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

Pathirana joined Sri Lankan compatriot Maheesh Theekshana in the CSK camp. Theekshana, a mystery spinner, joined CSK for INR 70 lakh.

New Zealand's Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.