Boxing Federation Of India Polls: Ajay Singh Re-Elected President For Third Term In Row

"I'm just happy that we get to continue the good work that the BFI has been doing for the past eight years," Singh was quoted as saying by PTI after his win. He highlighted India's rise in world boxing rankings from number 44 to number four over the past eight years, expressing satisfaction that Indian boxers are now winning more medals and gaining international recognition. "We want to continue that work and ensure that our boxers get many more opportunities and get to bring Olympic medals for the country," Singh added.