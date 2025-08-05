Anurag Thakur Back In BFI Election Fray, Camp Disputes Constitution Changes

The Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) has nominated both Anurag Thakur and its President Rajesh Bhandari as representatives for the upcoming elections, scheduled for August 21

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
anurag thakur X
Former Sports Minister of India and current Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur. Photo: X | Anurag Thakur
info_icon

Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has once again thrown his hat into the ring to become the next president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), even as his faction on Monday claimed to have legally challenged the constitutional changes made by the Interim Committee.

The Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) has nominated both Thakur and its President Rajesh Bhandari as representatives for the upcoming elections, scheduled for August 21.

Thakur was also in the fray for the elections initially planned for March 28, but his name was omitted from the Electoral College finalised by then BFI President Ajay Singh and subsequently approved by the then Returning Officer.

"We have sent Anurag Thakur and my name as HPBA's representatives," Bhandari told PTI.

Monday was the last day to file nominations.

Thakur's exclusion had earlier prompted his camp to initiate legal proceedings, with the next hearing scheduled for August 18.

Now, Bhandari claims a fresh suit has been filed, challenging the validity of changes made to the BFI Constitution by the Interim Committee, which was formed by World Boxing to oversee the federation's affairs, without the approval of an Executive Council.

"What they have done has led to a cause of action. We filed the suit on Monday. This is against the BFI Constitution. You cannot revise the constitution without getting it approved by the House," Bhandari said.

The March 7 office directive, issued by Ajay Singh in his capacity as BFI President, had stated that "only bonafide and duly elected members during the election AGM (duly notified to BFI) of the State Units affiliated with the BFI shall be authorised," a clause under which Thakur was deemed ineligible.

The Interim Committee, under Singh's leadership, has revised the BFI Constitution, which was approved by World Boxing on May 18.

The revised version defines a representative as "a person nominated by each Member to represent it at the General Council. Such person shall be an elected member of the State/UT Association in Election AGM in presence of BFI Observer and shall not be a Government servant or holding a public office."

"The Interim Committee was asked by the new World Boxing to revise the constitution. If the panel had not complied, BFI risked suspension," a BFI official said.

Meanwhile the Sports Ministry is currently adopting a wait-and-watch approach given the matter is sub judice.

"We will wait for the court to give a ruling before taking any action," a ministry source told PTI.

Former Judge Rajesh Tandon Appointed As Returning Officer

Former Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand, Rajesh Tandon, who previously conducted the 2020–2024 BFI elections, has been appointed as the Returning Officer for the polls later this month.

The earlier Returning Officer, former Delhi High Court judge R.K. Gauba, had resigned from the position ahead of the March elections, citing a targeted smear campaign against him.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance