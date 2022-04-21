IPL 2022, MI Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Indians Face Must-Win Game Vs Chennai Super Kings

A seventh defeat on the trot could effectively end Mumbai Indians' campaign in IPL 2022. Chennai Super Kings are also on the brink. Follow MI vs CSK live cricket scores.
Mumbai Indians (five) and Chennai Super Kings (four), who have together won nine of the 14 Indian Premier League crowns so far, are standing in the exit queue in IPL 2022. MI are winless in six matches and CSK have just two points to show as this edition of the IPL has largely been about the newcomers and Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The IPL auction 2022 has hit MI and CSK hard. Both teams are grappling for consistency as their 'core' players have been only partially successful. India and MI skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to get off the blocks. He needs to make a solid contribution if MI have to keep their chin up and keep fighting in IPL 2022. Kieron Pollard, who just retired from international cricket, has gone cold too. CSK have run hot and cold in IPL 2022. Ruturaj Gaikwad's return to form in the last match against Gujarat Titans may be the spark Chennai needed to turn the corner this season. Follow updates and live cricket scores of MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 match.
Chennai Super Kings win the toss, and they bowl first. Two changes for the defending champions.
Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken four wickets in six matches in IPL 2022, turned philosophical after MI lost to IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on April 16. It will be Bumrah's 200th T20 match tonight and a win will be a perfect way to celebrate this milestone day. Interestingly, it will be Robin Uthappa's 200th IPL game today and CSK will bank on his ability to score quick runs at the top of the order.
Rohit Sharma has not been his usual self in IPL 2022. The Indian captain has been a big match player and a good knock against Chennai Super Kings is more than overdue. Since 2018, MI have won seven of their eight games whenever Rohit Sharma has scored a fifty. MI fans will keep their fingers crossed!
On the eve of the match, Mumbai Indians shared a video of Arjun Tendulkar in action. The left-arm pacer was captured dismissing a left-hander with a searing yorker.
You ain't missing the 🎯 if your name is 𝔸ℝ𝕁𝕌ℕ! 😎#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/P5eTfp47mG— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2022
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.
Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
