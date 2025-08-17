Premier League: Former PSG Defender Nordi Mukiele Becomes Sunderland's 12th Signing

Nordi Mukiele has become Sunderland's 12th signing of the transfer window, arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal reportedly worth £12m (€14m) including add-ons.
The Frenchman – who can play at centre-back or right-back – has penned a four-year contract with the Black Cats, who made a winning start to their Premier League campaign on Saturday.
Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor scored as they beat West Ham 3-0 at the Stadium of Light, as Sunderland became the first team to have three players score on their Premier League debuts in the same match since Reading in 2006 (Dave Kitson, Steve Sidwell and Leroy Lita versus Middlesbrough).
Sunderland have reportedly agreed to pay an initial £9.5m for the 27-year-old, with a further £2.5m due in add-ons, and he is relishing the challenge of helping them stay in the top flight.
"It's a new challenge and I'm happy to be here. I saw the atmosphere of the stadium, and this is something I really like," Mukiele told the club's website.
"The fans are very important in football, and especially in Sunderland. I came here to fight for them.
"I see some good players and see their quality, so I believe that we can do something good together – and when I say together, I mean the players, the fans and the city. We will need everyone this season."
Mukiele's Sunderland debut could come against Burnley next Saturday, as the two newly promoted teams face off at Turf Moor.