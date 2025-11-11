Wayne Rooney Hails Sunderland Captain Granit Xhaka As Best New Signing So Far

Wayne Rooney has hailed Granit Xhaka as the Premier League’s signing of the season, praising his leadership and impact at Sunderland, where he leads in assists, passes, and overall influence

Wayne Rooney Hails Sunderland Captain Granit Xhaka As Best New Signing So Far
Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka
Summary
  • Wayne Rooney calls Granit Xhaka “signing of the season”

  • Xhaka joined Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £17.3m

  • Sunderland sit fourth, just three points off second place, following a 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Wayne Rooney believes Granit Xhaka is the best newcomer at a Premier League club so far this season.

Xhaka joined Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £17.3m (€20m) in the summer, ahead of the Black Cats' first season in the top flight since 2016-17.

The midfielder has made an instant impact, playing a pivotal role – and taking the captain's armband – as Regis Le Bris' team have enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign.

Sunderland sit fourth, just three points off second place, following a 2-2 draw with Xhaka's former club Arsenal on Saturday.

And Rooney thinks the 33-year-old has proven himself as the Premier League's standout signing.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, Manchester United's record goalscorer said: "Coming back to the Premier League, you wonder if he can do it.

"Obviously, with a promoted team as well coming up, what impact could he have?

"But he's probably been the signing of the season. He has been brilliant."

In the league this season, Xhaka leads Sunderland for assists (three), expected assists (1.2), successful passes (494), passes played into the box (60), chances created (16), and duels won (67).

Among Premier League outfielders, only three players have successfully completed more long passes than the Swiss international’s 52.

Rooney added: "Sunderland have got a very young squad as well. He'd almost be like a father figure and he'll be a big help for the coach as well to be the in-between man as captain.

"And they made a lot of signings in the summer, he'll be a massive help for the manager and with them players, for sure, using his experience."

Rooney also feels Xhaka's experience at Arsenal, where he came back from falling out of favour with the fanbase to go on to be a key player under Mikel Arteta, has made him a much stronger character, combined with the success he had during his two-year stint at Leverkusen.

"When he had the situation with Arsenal, when he fell out with the fans it showed his character to go and play for Arsenal again," Rooney said.

"To get through that and then go and perform for Arsenal, and then at Leverkusen to be part of a team to beat Bayern Munich to the title for the first time in over 10 years has shown what a good player he is."

