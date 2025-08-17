Sunderland 3-0 West Ham, Premier League: Black Cats Proved Their Identity In EPL Return, Says Le Bris

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris praised his side for maintaining their identity from last season, securing their first top-flight win since 2017

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunderland vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26: Wilson Isidor
Sunderland vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26: Wilson Isidor celebrates after scoring Sunderland's third goal.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunderland marked their English Premier League return with a 3-0 win over West Ham United

  • Regis Le Bris praised the Black Cats for keeping their identity from last season and making key tactical tweaks in the second half

  • West Ham boss Graham Potter rued missed first-half chances, as the Hammers slumped to their 900th away goal conceded in the Premier League

Sunderland proved their identity in their emphatic 3-0 defeat of West Ham, so says Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats marked their Premier League return in style on Saturday, turning in a sensational second-half showing at the Stadium of Light.

Eliezer Mayenda headed in the opener in the 61st minute, before last season's play-off hero Dan Ballard thumped in a second soon after.

Substitute Wilson Isidor scored the third in injury time, producing a composed finish after he cut into the box, following a breakaway by Chemsdine Talbi.

Le Bris was thrilled with how his team stuck to the identity they forged in the second tier last term.

He said: “It’s really important for two reasons, showed they can step up.

“We’ll see later, but today it was really important because they kept the identity of the club and the way we worked last season. We built this strength on togetherness, the way we work as a team. The players worked well as a team and they showed that again today.

“We didn’t change many important things at half-time. We spoke a bit about their goalkeeper restarts and our high press, we went for man for man, and they found two or three opportunities with long balls. So, it was really important to be strong in duels. We made just two or three little decisions, and it made a difference.”

West Ham boss Graham Potter, meanwhile, lamented a number of opportunities that went begging for his team in the first half.

“I was happy with our performance in the first half, we started things well, unlucky not to score, we quietened the crowd and felt in control,” he said.

“In the second half we started slowly, a bit stop, start. Then the goal comes from an action which we have to do better with, the cross has come from too far and there’s a free header.

“That little lift you give the home team, it was too big for us and we tried to respond and get back in the game and conceded another, a cheap one.”

West Ham (902) became the fourth team to concede 900 away goals in the Premier League, after Everton (925), Tottenham (922) and Newcastle United (912), with the Hammers doing so in the fewest number of matches (556).

Sunderland, meanwhile, snapped a run of eight league matches against West Ham without a win (D4 L4), gaining their first victory against the Hammers since January 2013 (also 3-0).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks