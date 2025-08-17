Sunderland 3-0 West Ham, Premier League: Black Cats Thrash Sorry Hammers In PL Return

Sunderland marked their Premier League return in style with a 3-0 victory over West Ham at the Stadium of Light.
After an eight-year absence from the top flight, Sunderland made light work of the Hammers on Saturday thanks to a superb second-half showing.
Despite a glut of new signings making their competitive debuts for the Black Cats, it was a trio of old faces that did the job.
Eliezer Mayenda sent the home fans into bedlam with a towering header just after the hour, before Dan Ballard – one of Sunderland’s play-off heroes – doubled their lead 12 minutes later.
Substitute Wilson Isidor then rounded out a magnificent day for Regis Le Bris' side with a cool finish in stoppage time.
Matters may have been different for West Ham had Ballard not made a brilliant block to deny El Hadji Malick Diouf in the first half, while Robin Roefs also made a fantastic save to prevent a grandstand finish just before Wilson made sure of the three points.
Data Debrief: Ballard brilliant in both boxes
Sunderland defender Ballard was able to contribute at both ends of the pitch against West Ham this afternoon. He had four shots with two on target, which was the most by any Sunderland player.
He also stood out defensively, making eight clearances, which was the most in the match, and he also won the highest number of fouls (four).
Sunderland, who accumulated 0.7 expected goals to West Ham's 0.61, also became the first team to have three players score on their Premier League debut in the same match since Reading against Middlesbrough in August 2006 (Dave Kitson, Steve Sidwell and Leroy Lita).