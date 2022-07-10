Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
IRE Vs NZ, 1st ODI: New Zealand Opt To Field First After Tom Latham Wins Toss Vs Ireland

New Zealand have rested regular skipper Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Tim Southee and Trent Boult for the ODI series against Ireland.

Tom Latham and Andrew Balbirnie during the toss in the IRE vs NZ first ODI on Sunday.
Tom Latham and Andrew Balbirnie during the toss in the IRE vs NZ first ODI on Sunday. Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 3:51 pm

New Zealand have opted to field first after Tom Latham won the toss against Ireland in the first of the three ODIs in Dublin on Sunday. Latham is leading the new-looking New Zealand side in place of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who has been rested alongside Devon Conway, Tim Southee and Trent Boult. 

As a result, Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen have been handed their maiden ODI caps for New Zealand. The Kiwis are also missing Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner. While Milne is recovering from a tight Achilles injury, Santner is out due to COVID-19.

The ODIs are a part of ICC World Cup Super League. Ireland are coming into this series after losing the two-match T20 series against India last month. Meanwhile, Ireland’s George Dockrell is playing his 100th ODI.

The IRE vs NZ ODI series can be seen in India. FanCode app will live stream the Ireland vs New Zealand ODI series in India.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker(w), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little

